WORLD

Bad news for Pakistan as it misses 3 out of 5 target set by IMF in Rs 61410 crore...

Pakistan's economic landscape looms with uncertainty as it misses 3 out of 5 crucial targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the USD 7 billion bailout package. Know what it means for Pakistan here.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

Bad news for Pakistan as it misses 3 out of 5 target set by IMF in Rs 61410 crore...

Pakistan has failed to meet its financial obligation to the International Monetary Fund for the second review of the USD 7 billion bailout package. The nation missed out on three out of five targets due to increased spending by provinces, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Pakistan fell short of saving the targeted PKR 1.2 trillion in the last fiscal year, which ended in June. In addition, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also missed its two key conditions of collecting PKR 12.3 trillion in total revenues and PKR 50 billion from retailers under the Tajir Dost Scheme during the last fiscal year, as reported by PTI. Nonetheless, the nation has managed to hit two key milestones, generating a primary budget surplus of PKR 2.4 trillion and total revenues collected by the four provinces. 

Also read: Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says, 'They can be hit...'

Pakistan failed to meet targets set by IMF

The achievement of a primary budget surplus of Rs 2.4 trillion for the second year in a row marks the highest in 24 years, exceeding the IMF's target. However, provinces couldn’t save Rs 1.2 trillion due to expenditure. The overall fiscal deficit has reduced to 5.4% of GDP (Rs 6.2 trillion), below the target of 5.9%. Reportedly, the Finance Ministry tried to manage the spending, but provinces didn't meet targets. 

According to the official data, the government has managed to achieve relative fiscal stability, but the federal government's net revenues failed to meet the needs for interest payments and defence spending. The rest of the expenditures are incurred by taking more loans. Despite these shortfalls, the government is expected to move forward with the IMF review talks for the next $1 billion tranche, owing to progress in other key areas. 

Also read: Send this ball to lab': Ex-Pakistan star accuses India of ball-tampering with 'Vaseline' in Oval Test, sparks controversy

Pakistan's USD 7 billion bailout package

The IMF approved a $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan amid economic instability triggered by a severe balance of payments crisis and shrinking foreign exchange reserves in September last year. This marked the 25th IMF program for Pakistan since 1958 and the sixth Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The agreement was reached after Pakistan pledged to undertake a series of economic reforms, like changing the way farmers are taxed, transferring fiscal responsibilities to provinces, and reducing subsidies for things like electricity and gas. The 37-month program aims to consolidate public finances, rebuild foreign reserves and regain economic stability. 
 

