Bad news for Indian student applying to study in Australia, student visa application fee hiked by 25%, now have to pay Rs...

Australia has increased the student visa fee again! Effective from July 1, the student visa application fee has hiked by 25%. Earlier, the fees was hike by 125%, from $710 to $1,600 in 2024. International students now have to now pay AU$2,000 (US$1,320), i.e. Rs 1,13,140.50 for student visa application.

Why has the student visa fee hiked?

The student visa application allows International students in Australia to pursue higher education, Vocational and Education Training (VET), pathway courses, English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS), primary and secondary school, secondary school exchange programs, postgraduate research, non-award courses (such as Study Abroad and Exchange semesters), and international students sponsored by the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) or Defence.

This move was first proposed in April, brought by Australia's ruling Labor Party. The biggest reason for the hike is that the number of students arriving in Australia has increased over the years that have led to an increase in net migration. Migration has led to rise in housing costs.

As per government data, more than 200,000 International students came to Australia in February 2025, these students are the major source of revenue for these universities. Now, with the increase in the visa application fee, the number of international students will reduce to some extent.

Indian students are going to get affected the most with this increase in the fee. India is the second-largest source country for international student enrolments in Australia. As per reports, Australia has overtaken the United states and Canada as the most preferable destination for Indian students. As per reports, a total number of 1,22,391 Indian students are studying in Australia in January-September 2023 period.

However, the hike exempts Pacific Island and Timor-Leste Student visa applicants. Australia' application fee is higher as compared to US and Canada, i.e. US$185 and C$150 ($108), respectively.