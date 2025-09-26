Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD news for India Pharma, US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...

EAM Jaishankar makes veiled attack on Trump's H-1B visa restrictions, stresses on 'global workforce': 'You cannot run away from...'

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's STRONG stance against terrorism at G20 Meet: 'Neither tolerance, nor accommodation...'

Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025

Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Turkey's President Erdogan: 'I would like him to stop...'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Super 4 thriller, set up final against India

Attention passengers! Mumbai train services to be affected by 15-day mega block from Sept 26; check details

Ranvir Shorey reacts to Abhinav Kashyap calling Salman Khan and his family 'vindictive': 'Unke jo dono bhai hain...'

Russia facing oil crisis? Putin bans fuel exports until end of year, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's STRONG stance against terrorism at G20 Meet: 'Neither tolerance, nor accommodation...'

EAM Jaishankar reaffirms India's STRONG stance against terrorism at G20 Meet

Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Turkey's President Erdogan: 'I would like him to stop...'

Trump's BIG warning to Turkey's Erdogan: 'I would like him to stop...'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement on Gaza war: 'I think we're close to...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeWorld

WORLD

BAD news for India Pharma, US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...

He also announced sweeping tariffs on various household products, including imported kitchen cabinets and certain kinds of furniture - potentially adding even more costs to a category that has surged in price in recent months.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 07:06 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

BAD news for India Pharma, US President Donald Trump slaps 100 percent tariff on imported drugs unless...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies are building production facilities in the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. 'IS BUILDING' will be defined as 'breaking ground' and/or 'under construction.'"Clarifying the scope of the measure, Trump added that companies that have already begun construction of plants in the US will be exempt from the new tariff.

"There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post read.

He also announced sweeping tariffs on various household products, including imported kitchen cabinets and certain kinds of furniture - potentially adding even more costs to a category that has surged in price in recent months. Trump also announced heavy truck tariffs and pharmaceutical tariffs, CNN reported.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, "We will be imposing a 50 per cent Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30 per cent Tariff on Upholstered Furniture."Various tariffs that Trump has imposed have already boosted furniture prices considerably over the past year. Overall, furniture last month cost 4.7 per cent more than in August 2024, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Living room and dining room furniture, in particular, has grown more expensive - rising 9.5 per cent over the past 12 months, according to the BLS. Furniture prices have surged as Trump hiked tariffs on China and Vietnam, the top two sources of imported furniture. Both countries exported USD 12 billion worth of furniture and fixtures last year, according to US Commerce Department data. Furniture prices had largely fallen for the past two and a half years prior to Trump's tariffs. But Trump said that foreign manufacturers have oversupplied the US market, and the tariffs were necessary to regain US manufacturing prowess, as per CNN.

"The reason for this is the large-scale 'FLOODING' of these products into the United States by other outside Countries," Trump said. "It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process."

Meanwhile, new tariff rates for dozens of countries were introduced in August, after delays to allow for trade talks. They include: 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for trade with Russia; 50 per cent tariffs on Brazilian goods; 30 per cent tariffs on South African goods; 20 per cent tariffs on Vietnamese goods; 15 per cent tariffs on Japanese goods; and 15 per cent tariffs on South Korean goods.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Greater Noida news: PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show on Sept 25; all you need to know
Greater Noida news: PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show on Sept 25
After Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi High Court seeking..., slams Netflix for allegedly mocking him
After Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi High Court seeking...
Navratri 2025: Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles from Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to elevate your festive look
Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles from Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria
The Great Khali shocked on meeting man taller than him, video hits 64 million views
The Great Khali shocked on meeting man taller than him, video hits 64 million vi
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pak
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE