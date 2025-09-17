Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Bad news for India? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Mashal Asim Munir likely to meet US President Donald Trump on..., will discuss...

In a high level meet, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in New York.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 07:14 AM IST

Bad news for India? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Mashal Asim Munir likely to meet US President Donald Trump on..., will discuss...
In a high level meet, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in New York on September 25, according to Pakistan's Geo News reports. PM Shehbaz Sharif will be joined by another influential figure of Pakistan, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. This meet will be on sidelines of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session. Th leaders are likely to meet at White House, and is being facilitated with the consultation and backing of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as per Geo News.

This will be Pakistan's 'de facto' decision maker Asim Munir's third visit to US this year. Earlier, US President Donald Trump hosted Munir at White House, followed by his visit to Washington to attend the change of command ceremony for senior US military officials, where he held talks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine

What will be on Agenda?

As per reports, the meeting will cover a wide-ranging agenda, including Pakistan’s devastating floods, the fallout of Israel’s strike on Qatar, and strained India-Pakistan ties. However, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) or the country’s embassy in Washington, have not confirmed it yet. 

Pakistan's efforts to amend ies with US

After years of strained ties between Pakistan and US, the relationship between two nations have became strong, after consistent efforts of Pakistan. After India-Pakistan conflict, which Trump takes credit of calling a ceasefire, Islamabad has shifted its focus to improve ties wih Washington.

In June 2025, Trump hosted Asim Munir at White House earlier this year, without PM Shehbaz Sharif, where Trump said that he was 'honoured' to meet Munir.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced sealing a trade deal with Pakistan and said that Washington will work with Islamabad to develop what he described as the South Asian nation’s “massive oil reserves”. Trump even said, ha ' Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!'

While on the other hand, India-US relationship is going through a rough phase after Trump imposed 50 percent tariff on India. India, is now also shifting its foreign policy approach, exploring other relationship and ties with other nations. Recently, Indian PM Modi met China President Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin in SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

ALSO READ: Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
