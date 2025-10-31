BAD news for Disney and sports fans as THESE channels face major blackout on YouTube TV due to...

If the channels remain unavailable for ‘an extended period of time’, YouTube TV will offer subscribers a one-time USD 20 credit.

Disney's networks, including ESPN and ABC, will be removed from the Google platform, YouTube TV stated on Thursday, following the two firms' inability to come to a new licensing agreement.

'Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we'll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products,' YouTube TV said in a post on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

Disney's networks will be removed at midnight ET, according to Google. YouTube TV will provide customers a one-time $20 credit if the channels are offline for 'an extended period of time.' The base membership plan for YouTube TV is USD 82.99 per month.

Networks being pulled from YouTube TV

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, SEC Network, Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, ABC News Live, ACC Network, Localish; on the Spanish plan, ESPN Deportes, Baby TV Español and Nat Geo Mundo.

This year, YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV providers in the US, has been embroiled in a series of talks with traditional media firms. Google and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal came to an agreement just earlier this month to maintain NBC programs like "Sunday Night Football" and "America's Got Talent" on YouTube TV.

Following contract negotiations, YouTube TV also reached agreements with Fox and Paramount earlier this year.

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we've successfully negotiated with every other distributor," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Disney, however, began informing its audience about a carriage issue with YouTube TV this month.

“Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers,” a YouTube spokesperson said.

“They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.”