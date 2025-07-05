Bad news for bankrupt Pakistan, this tech company shuts operations after 25 years, not Google, IBM, Amazon, Meta, Apple, it is...

The move is part of the company’s global restructuring strategy, which includes a major workforce reduction and a shift toward a cloud-based, partner-led business model.

Microsoft has officially closed its office in Pakistan, ending 25 years of presence in the country. The move is part of the company’s global restructuring strategy, which includes a major workforce reduction and a shift toward a cloud-based, partner-led business model. The decision is being seen by many as a troubling sign for Pakistan’s economic future. Microsoft announced on Thursday that it is shutting down its limited operations in Pakistan as part of a worldwide move to cut about 9,100 jobs, or roughly 4% of its total workforce. This is the company’s biggest layoff round since 2023.

Former Microsoft Pakistan Country Manager Jawwad Rehman said the move reflects the difficult business climate in the country. “Even global giants like Microsoft find it unsustainable to stay,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post. He also urged Pakistan’s IT minister and government officials to take stronger steps and introduce clear performance-based plans to attract and retain tech companies.

Former President Arif Alvi also shared his concerns on social media platform X, calling Microsoft’s exit a worrying signal for the economy. He revealed that Microsoft had once considered expanding its operations in Pakistan, but political and economic instability caused the company to shift its focus to Vietnam in late 2022.

“This was a lost opportunity,” Alvi wrote, stressing the need for stability and strategic planning to support the tech industry.

Jawwad further explained that Microsoft did not have a full commercial setup in Pakistan. Instead, it ran liaison offices mainly serving enterprise, education, and government clients. Much of its operational work had already moved to local partners over the years, while licensing and contracts were handled through Microsoft’s European offices, especially in Ireland.

Industry experts believe the closure highlights the need for a stronger, more stable environment to support global businesses in Pakistan. With growing competition from regional countries like Vietnam, Pakistan may continue to lose out unless it takes swift action to improve conditions for tech investment.