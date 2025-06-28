The notification clearly states that these products are no longer allowed to enter India through land borders.

India has put restrictions on the import of certain jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh, but only when brought through land routes. The ban does not apply to items arriving at India’s Nhava Sheva port, as per a recent notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This move is likely to benefit Indian jute mills and farmers, giving them better market opportunities and prices. India has a significant jute industry, and cheaper jute products from Bangladesh have often affected local producers.

According to the DGFT, the banned items include jute-made goods, jute yarn, flax yarn, single jute thread, twisted thread, woven fabrics, and unbleached jute cloth. The notification clearly states that these products are no longer allowed to enter India through land borders, but they can still come via Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra.

This is not the first time India has placed such restrictions. On May 17, the government had already imposed similar port-specific rules on ready-made garments and processed food items from Bangladesh. Those too were restricted to being imported through certain designated ports.

Though the government has not officially explained the reason behind this new restriction, experts believe it is aimed at protecting domestic industries from the impact of low-priced imports. Dumping of jute products from Bangladesh has been a concern for Indian jute mills, which employ lakhs of workers and support many farmers.

The DGFT has said that the new restriction on jute products is effective immediately. This decision is expected to hit Bangladeshi exporters hard, especially those who were using land routes for faster and cheaper trade. It may affect their revenue and profits.

This move also sends a strong message that India is serious about supporting its local jute industry. It may also indicate that India expects more balanced and fair trade practices from Bangladesh. Recent reports of diplomatic tensions between the two countries and Bangladesh’s growing ties with China could also be behind this action.