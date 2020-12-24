From cancer cure to Trump's deadly illness, here is what Baba Vanga predicts for 2021

Baba Vanga, a blind soothsayer, known by the nickname 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', has caught the internet by storm through her predictions for the year 2021. She had earlier correctly predicted the 9/11 and Brexit crisis.

At the age of 12, the mystic named Vangelia Gushterova lost her vision, and at the same time claimed that she was bestowed by a gift from God to look into the future.

Her claims about the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the September 11 attack in 2001, death of Princess Diana, and the Chernobyl disaster came true.

Before her death in 1996 at the age of 85, she also made a series of predictions for the year 2021.

The soothsayer predicted that 2021 will be the year a cure for cancer will be found.

She further stated that the outgoing President Donald Trump will be struck by a mysterious disease which will leave him deaf and cause brain trauma.

Gushterova also predicted that Europe's economy will collapse, the assassination attempt will be carried out against Russian President Vladimir Putin by someone within his own country, and Islamic Extremists will attack Europe.

She also made other bizarre predictions for the years ahead:

"The petrol production will stop, and the Earth will rest.”

"A strong dragon will seize humanity."

"The three giants will unite. Some people will have red money.

"I see the numbers 100, 5, and many zeros."

“The world will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters."

"The consciousness of people will change."

"As petrol production stops “trains will “fly” by using sunlight."

She also stated that the universe will end in 5079 and has supposedly revealed incidents in the years in between.