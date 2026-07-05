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Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral: Full list of Indian dignitaries who attended the final prayers

An Indian delegation also took part in the funeral ceremonies of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which are continuing in Tehran. Here's the full list of Indian dignitaries who attended the prayers.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral: Full list of Indian dignitaries who attended the final prayers
Several Indian dignitaries attended Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in Tehran. (Pic Credits: X/mb_ghalibaf)
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Funeral ceremonies of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have drawn thousands of mourners and delegations from across the world, who paid their final respects in Tehran. Among those who attended the ceremony was an Indian delegation, which included several political and religious leaders. For those unversed, Iran began the week-long funeral processions on Friday, and authorities finally unveiled the casket containing the late Supreme Leader's body in a glass case at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran. The coffin will lie in state there until July 6.

Who from India attended Khamenei's funeral prayers?

From India, dignitaries like senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were among the prominent figures present at Khamenei's funeral.

''As I depart from Tehran, my thoughts are with it’s brave leadership & resilient people in this moment of profound loss and grief. We will always stand with you. Deepest gratitude to the Iranian government for being such gracious & warm hosts. It’s been an honour to be here,'' Mehbooba Mufti wrote on her X handle after attending the funeral.

A video was also shared by the official X handle of Iran in India, wherein the former Foreign Minister and Law Minister Salman Khurshid said, ''The martyred Imam, Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was not only a teacher during his lifetime; his martyrdom also became an enduring lesson for the world.''

The Indian delegation also included representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), led by its General Secretary, Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi. Apart from them, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Friday represented India as they attended the funeral ceremony of Khamenei, who was killed in a joint strike by Israel and the US on February 28.

The main funeral procession is scheduled to be held on July 6 in Tehran, while Khamenei's body will finally be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.

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