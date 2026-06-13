Ayatollah Khamenei's burial ceremony to take place on July 9? Real reason behind delay explained

Iran finally announced that the burial ceremony of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which is scheduled to take place on July 9, nearly four months after his death.

The funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has still not been conducted after he was assassinated in a joint military operation by Israel and the United States on February 28. His burial, which was initially scheduled to take place in March, was postponed due to rising tensions in the Middle East. Since then, the dates of Khamenei's burial ceremony have been changed multiple times; however, as per the latest report by Iran's state media, the funeral will take place on July 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza.

Before the final goodbye of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, there will be funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad on July 6, July 7, and July 9. So, the basic question which could pop into anyone's mind is why so much delay in his funeral when Khamenei was killed on the last day of February.

Why is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral delayed?

As per Islamic law, the deceased should be buried ideally within 24 hours of passing.

As per the report by Fars news agency, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said that the ceremony has been moved to after the first 10 days of Muharram. The decision was taken so that people can complete the annual mourning rituals for Imam Hussein, an important figure in Shia Islam who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

It is expected that over 20 million people will be attending Khamenei's funeral. In March, a report by the New York Post reported that the unusual delay in Khamenei's burial is due to concerns related to security and fear of unrest, as Iran continued to assess security risks in holding a large-scale funeral.

On March 4, Iran had initially planned a 3-day state funeral, but it was postponed due to heavy bombing on the Gulf nation by Israel and the US.