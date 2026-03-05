Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei had impotency problem? Leaked reports suggest

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is widely seen within Iran's ruling establishment as a potential successor of his father as the country's supreme leader. Amid this, an old report has been circulating about Khamenei's son, claiming that he struggled with an 'impotency problem'.

The documents released through WikiLeaks claimed that Mojtaba reportedly delayed his marriage and required multiple medical visits to the United Kingdom before he was able to father a child.