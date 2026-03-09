Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader, who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, Iranian state media reported.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, Iranian state media reported. This comes days after his father was killed in US-Israel strikes. Mojtaba will now have ultimate power and authority in all matters of state in the Islamic republic of Iran.

Hardliner Mojtaba, a cleric with influence inside Iran's security forces and vast business networks ‌under his father, had been viewed as a frontrunner in the lead-up to Sunday's vote by the Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 clerics tasked with choosing Ali Khamenei's successor, as Reuters reported.

"By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts, appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Assembly said in a statement.

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, 56, is the second son of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was born in 1969 in Iran's holy Shi'ite city of Mashhad.

As a young man, he served in the Iran-Iraq war. Mojtaba is believed to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Reports suggest his selection may have come amid pressure from influential security factions.

Mojtaba is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, daughter of senior politician Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel. The couple reportedly married in 2004 and have three children.