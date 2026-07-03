Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral: Why was Iran's ex-Supreme Leader's burial delayed?

The four-month delay in the final rites of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was primarily caused by the active war and volatile security conditions following his assassination on February 28, 2026, in joint US and Israeli airstrikes.

Iran is preparing one of the largest state funerals in its history after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, in a US-Israeli strike in Tehran earlier this year.

Khamenei’s coffin arrived in Tehran on Friday ahead of ceremonies scheduled across at least five cities in Iran and Iraq. The main funeral at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla on Saturday is expected to draw millions, with foreign dignitaries also attending, according to state media.

Ceremonies across the region

Iranian media showed mourners in black carrying the flag-draped coffin into the Grand Mosalla, a major venue for state events. The venue has been lined with banners featuring Khamenei’s image and quotes. After three days of lying in state in Tehran, officials say the body will be taken to the Iraqi shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala. Burial is planned for July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, Khamenei’s birthplace.

Delegations from Pakistan, India, China, Afghanistan and several Caucasus nations are expected. Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and MoS Pabitra Margherita will represent India; Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif plans to attend, state outlets reported.

Framed as 'referendum' on the Republic

Senior clerics are casting the funeral as a display of public loyalty to the Islamic Republic. “The large turnout will, in effect, be another referendum for the Islamic Republic,” Qom Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammad Saidi told state TV.

The government is organising transport, food, and lodging, hoping to mobilise 15 to 20 million people. President Masoud Pezeshkian called on “Iranians of every ethnicity, religion, preference and political tendency” to attend, saying a strong turnout would send “a clear message that the Iranian nation stands united.”

Succession and tensions

Khamenei’s son Mojtaba is widely reported as his successor but has not appeared publicly since the strike that reportedly wounded him. State media said he would not attend the funeral due to security threats.

Analysts note the contrast between official calls for unity and widespread public frustration over sanctions, inflation, and political repression. Large protests in December and January saw chants against Khamenei, and authorities responded with force.

Why the delay

Islam typically calls for quick burial, but officials cited wartime conditions for the months-long gap. Counterterrorism expert Dr Mohammed Omar told Fox News Digital that “Shia law allows delayed burial and preservation by cold in exceptional cases,” and Iran’s forensic facilities can hold bodies for months.

Khamenei's role

Beyond head of state, Khamenei was a senior Shia cleric, or “marja,” with followers in Iraq, Pakistan, Lebanon and elsewhere. He commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and helped shape Iran’s network of regional alliances.

The funeral’s slogan, shared by organisers, is “We must rise,” paired with an image of Khamenei’s raised fist.