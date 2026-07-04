Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral: Iranian Speaker, Foreign Minister break down at former Supreme leader's last rites

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi broke down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, according to Fars News, as mourning ceremonies began for the late leader, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year.

ڤیدیۆ.. گریانی بەکوڵی محەممەدباقر قالیباف، سەرۆکی پەرلەمانی ئێران لە رێوڕەسمی ماڵئاوایی لە تەرمی عەلی خامنەیی pic.twitter.com/rJZvMrIjyi — Rudaw (@Rudawkurdish) July 3, 2026

According to Fars News, Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamadian said, "We will have the highest level of security and safety at the farewell and send-off ceremony for the martyred Leader."

"Exactly at 6 am tomorrow, the doors of Tehran's Prayer Grounds will open; there will be no opening before 6."

"People should plan to arrive at the Prayer Grounds starting from this hour."

Fars News also reported that Baghdad will shut down for the funeral procession of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution following an announcement by Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani. Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral ceremony on Friday.

The Embassy of Iran in India, in a post on X, said, "Indian Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei."

The image shared by the embassy featured People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who heads the party's foreign affairs department, along with several others.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, arrived to attend the funeral ceremonies.

In a post on X, the Ministry said, "On July 3, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council @MedvedevRussiaE arrived in Tehran to attend the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."

According to Press TV, top Iranian officials, heads of state, foreign dignitaries and high-ranking delegations from across the world attended the solemn ceremony at Tehran's Grand Mosalla to pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani were among the senior Iranian leaders present.

According to Press TV, foreign dignitaries included Turkmenistan's chairman of the People's Council, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Parliament speakers from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, foreign ministers of Nicaragua, Congo and Burkina Faso, the president of Egypt's Senate, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and Oman's parliament speaker also attended.

Other attendees included Shanghai Cooperation Council Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, the secretary general of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, the deputy secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and delegations from several other countries.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Friday said, "We have high-level delegations from neighbouring countries. At least eight heads of government, including presidents or prime ministers, and parliamentary speakers from 12 countries will attend."

"Many other countries will be represented at the level of foreign ministers, other ministers, or special envoys."

He added that public groups and prominent figures from around 100 countries would also participate in the ceremony.

Baghaei said official delegations, public figures and members of parliament from Eastern European countries would attend the farewell ceremony. However, he said countries in Europe that had officially supported the military aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran had not been invited to attend.

According to Press TV, the tribute ceremony marked one of the largest international gatherings in Iran since Khamenei's death. Iranian officials estimate the multi-day funeral will draw between 15 and 20 million mourners.

Ceremonies will continue through the weekend with the body lying in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla before a funeral procession through Tehran on Monday. Further rites are scheduled in Qom and later in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf before burial in Mashhad on July 9.

The gates of the Mosalla are expected to open to the public at 6 a.m.(local time) on Saturday, although organisers said there is a possibility of an earlier opening depending on circumstances.