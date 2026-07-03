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Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral: How did Iran preserve former supreme leader's body for four months?

Khamenei's final rites were delayed multiple times over security concerns amid the war, which came down after an interim US-Iran peace deal was signed last month. The extremely long gap has raised one question: How was Khamenei's body preserved for more than four months?

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral: How did Iran preserve former supreme leader's body for four months?
Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran on February 28.
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Iran is holding a weeklong funeral ceremony for its former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with processions planned across several cities before his burial in Mashhad on July 9. But well over a hundred days have passed since Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran on February 28. Khamenei's final rites were delayed multiple times over security concerns amid the war, which came down after an interim US-Iran peace deal was signed last month. The extremely long gap has raised one question: How was Ali Khamenei's body preserved for more than four months?

Iran has not officially disclosed where and how Khamenei's mortal remains were kept since he was assassinated. But an Iranian official said that the body was protected with utmost respect and in compliance with religious and legal standards. "The bodies have been preserved with the utmost respect and care, in accordance with Islamic and legal standards. They have neither been buried nor placed in safekeeping (as a trust) anywhere," Iman Attarzadeh, spokesperson for the Special Headquarters for the Funeral and Burial of Ali Khamenei, said, according to Euro News.

Experts have suggested that Khamenei's body may have been kept in a cold storage -- in contrast to the Islamic norm for immediate burial. "The mechanism is almost certainly refrigerated cold storage, not embalming, as Islam bars chemical embalming," Dr. Omar Mohammed, a counterterrorism expert, said, as per Fox News Digital. "Shia law allows delayed burial and preservation by cold in exceptional cases, and a clerical exemption for a Supreme Leader is easy to get," Dr. Mohammed added.

Ali Khamenei's death and funeral

Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli joint airstrike on February 28, along with some of his family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law (wife of current Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei). On Friday, Khamenei's coffin was laid in state in a prayer hall built to honour his predecessor and Iran's first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. However, new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei did not attend the event. Mojtaba has not made a public appearance since the US-Iran war broke out, with reports suggesting that he suffered serious injuries in the strikes that killed most of his family.

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