Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral: From farewell to burial, Iran releases 6-day programme, Mojtaba Khamenei to skip

Iran will witness a 6-day funeral programme for its former supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei scheduled to take place in the nation's key political and religious centres. Khamenei's son and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not attend the programme.

Iran will witness a 6-day funeral programme for its former supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei scheduled to take place in the nation's key political and religious centres. The itinerary for a week-long funeral ceremony was released by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, which highlights a series of public tributes, state ceremonies and funeral processions that will conclude with the late Supreme Leader's burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad.

Iran's Ali Khamenei funeral is expected to see a gathering of international dignitaries in the capital at a scale not seen in the recent years. The leadership has said that delegations from more than 100 countries, including heads of state, foreign ministers, special envoys and senior government representatives, are expected to participate.

The funeral is taking place after Khamenei was killed during Operation Epic Fury, the US-Israel operation against Iran that triggered the US-Iran war resulting in the killings of major leaders of the country and changing the region's security landscape.

6-day schedule of Khamenei's funeral procession

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, farewell ceremonies for the late Khamenei will be held on July 4 and 5 at the Imam Khomeini Prayer Grounds in Tehran. A procession ceremony is scheduled in Tehran on July 6, followed by ceremonies in the Holy City of Qom on July 7 and in Mashhad on July 9. He will be buried at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad.

The Khomeini Grounds will also witness large public mourning before the funeral takes place. The official funeral procession will be taken out throughout Tehran. Qom is regarded as the key center of Iran's Shia clerical establishment and therefore holds immense religious significance and will witness large public participation.

On June 13, Iran's top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf marked the anniversary of last year's 12-day war by mourning those killed in the conflict and vowing to continue resisting pressure from the United States and Israel.

Iranian state media said that in an unannounced event, the coffin carrying the body of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was taken to the site where he was killed.

Leaders attending the event

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei will not attend the funeral ceremonies for his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, due to security concerns, according to the current leader's representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi.

Elahi attributed the decision to Israeli threats and surveillance risks that would make public attendance dangerous. The Indian delegation to funeral of Ali Khamenei includes PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, and Governor of Bihar, Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain

Iran threatens to retaliate in case of aggression

Meanwhile, ahead of the funeral procession, Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has warned of attacks against Iran by US and Israel. "We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the US and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country.”