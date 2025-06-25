Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission took off for Space earlier on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for India's astronomical ambitions. The spacecraft carrying Shukla will dock at the International Space Station around 4:30 pm on Thursday. Read on to know more.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission took off for Space earlier on Wednesday, marking a historic moment for India's astronomical ambitions. The spacecraft carrying Shukla and three other astronauts will fly for about 28 hours to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) around 4:30 pm on Thursday (Indian time). The ISS is a huge laboratory orbiting the Earth, that has been collectively built by many countries. But exactly how big is the ISS, and what all facilities does it feature?

What are the main facilities?

The ISS is bigger than you might think! The space station is about 109 meters (356 feet) in length, and its massive solar panels give it a wingspan of 73 meters (239 feet), making them even wider than the world's largest passenger aircraft (Airbus A380). It weights more than 4,19,000 kilograms -- equivalent to hundreds of mid-sized cars. The habitable area inside the space station is comparable to a large six-bedroom house. The space station features multiple sleeping quarters, various laboratory sections, several washrooms, a gym, and a unique 360-degree viewing bay.

How long will Shukla be in Space?

Shukla and his three crewmates are planned to spent two weeks (14 days) on board the ISS as part of the Ax-4 mission, where they will conduct a wide range of scientific research studies and outreach activities. Shukla's experience with the mission will also bring valuable insights for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

Which agencies are involved in mission?

India on Wednesday celebrated the launch of the Ax-4 mission, carrying Shukla and three other astronauts, including former United States National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) astronaut Peggy Whitson. The space trip is a collaboration between NASA, ISRO, the European Space Agency (ESA), and billionaire Elon Musk-owned SpaceX.