The Axiom-4 mission, piloted by Indian Air Force Group Captain and ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is poised to dock at the International Space Station on Thursday (June 26, 2025). After several delays, the Ax-4 crew successfully lifted off on June 25 into space onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. As per NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX, the Dragon spacecraft is expected to attempt docking at the International Space Station around 7 AM EST - 4:30 PM IST. "The spacecraft will dock autonomously to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 26," said NASA.

Once docked, the astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities. Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, is in command of the mission, while Indian Space Research Organisation Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla serves as pilot. The two mission specialists are European Space Agency project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

The astronauts are using the new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit, which provides them with advanced capabilities for space exploration while providing NASA with commercially developed human systems needed to access, live and work on and around the Moon. The Ax-4 mission is going to conduct major research. The research complement includes around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe.