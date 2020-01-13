Aww-dorable! This man re-animates 'Sleeping Beauty' to propose his high school sweetheart; netizens can't stop gushing

Asking your partner for marriage is one of the biggest moments of your life. A cute proposal video is going viral on social media that shows a man proposing his high school sweetheart by animating himself and girlfriend into Disney movie Sleeping Beauty.

Lee Loechler, 29 proposed to his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David on December 30 in a Boston movie theatre, which Lee had secretly rented out and filled with family and friends of the couple, Fox News reported.

The filmmaker cleverly put in an edited version of the ending scene of Sleeping Beauty by creating the characters of Prince Philip and Aurora to resemble himself and Sthuthi. In the film, the Prince wakes up Aurora from a sleeping curse with a kiss and follows it up by going down on one knee with a ring.

In a video, shared on YouTube on January 9, Lee captures the proposal using a hidden camera he set up in the theatre. The video has been viewed more than six million times.

Lee waited anxiously for six months throughout the making of the film before popping the big question to his girlfriend.

"It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months I’ve been working with @kaylacoombs to animate @stutzd4 and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together. ❤️ Enjoy!," Lee wrote on Instagram.

The video was shared by one Twitter user and it has garnered more than 1 million views and more than 500k retweets.

People couldn't stop themselves from pouring beautiful messages. Take a look...

THIS IS ... GOALS ... THIS IS IT — cheska (@not_cheska) January 10, 2020

Never showing this to my girl. Set the bar to places I know I can’t reach. — Who Better Than.... (@ThisIz_Drock) January 10, 2020

I cried, 10/10 — Ya Boi Cozy (@yaboi_cozy) January 12, 2020

Most creative dopest proposal ever —(@deeecreates) January 10, 2020

Damn. Like my cold heart felt that love for some reason. pic.twitter.com/CkrK0K2frz — High Life (@GothamKhal) January 10, 2020

That was so cute pic.twitter.com/fOaLINb9l7 — yeahryght (@thatsryght) January 10, 2020

That was so cute pic.twitter.com/fOaLINb9l7 — yeahryght (@thatsryght) January 10, 2020

I did it too! Love's truly a magical energy — O Mestre Kusillo (@KusilloM) January 11, 2020

The best proposal ever — Juanita Cash Hawkins (@ClassActKelz) January 10, 2020

awww — nika (@sinquilarity) January 11, 2020

Make sure your boyfriend watches this video!