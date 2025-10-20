FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

AWS outage disrupts Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI services

Diwali 2025: How much did GST cuts fuel record demand for cars, smartphones, appliances

RRB NTPC UG 2025 update: Results to be out soon; check date, direct link, steps to download

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik has played THIS iconic role in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, acted in 16 movies, failed terribly, then bounced back with..

Viral video: Salman Khan makes huge blunder, separates 'people of Balochistan' from Pakistan, viral clip divides netizens: 'Next he will separate India..'

Diwali 2025: Green crackers scarce as Delhi markets flooded with conventional crackers

Star India cricketer reveals similarity in Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill's style of ODI captaincy: 'Both of them were proper...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue?

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Jyoti Singh? Actor Pawan Singh's wife files nomination from Karakat seat

Bihar Election: Who is Jyoti Singh? Pawan Singh's wife files nomination

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

It caused connectivity issues for many companies around the world and disrupted services for several popular websites and apps.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

AWS Outage: Several online platforms, including Amazon’s cloud division AWS, Robinhood, Snapchat, and Perplexity AI, experienced disruptions on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The issue appeared to originate from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which powers a large portion of the internet’s backend infrastructure, Reuters reported. It caused connectivity issues for many companies around the world and disrupted services for several popular websites and apps, including Fortnite and Snapchat.

What did AWS say?

"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS said in an update on its status page. "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We're working on resolving it," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X.

Full list of sites, apps impacted by AWS outage

  1. Amazon.com
  2. Prime Video
  3. Alexa
  4. Robinhood
  5. Snapchat
  6. Perplexity AI
  7. Venmo
  8. Canvas by Instructure
  9. Crunchyroll
  10. Roblox
  11. Whatnot
  12. Rainbow Six Siege
  13. Coinbase
  14. Canva
  15. Duolingo
  16. Goodreads
  17. Ring
  18. The New York Times
  19. Life360
  20. Fortnite
  21. Apple TV
  22. Verizon
  23. Chime
  24. McDonald’s App
  25. CollegeBoard
  26. Wordle
  27. PUBG Battlegrounds

READ | Coca-Cola eyes Rs 8801 crore IPO as Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola makes comeback, possible listing in...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' catego
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing...
Ranveer Singh shares Dhurandhar song with PM Narendra Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him: 'WTF, at least have...'
Ranveer shares Dhurandhar song with PM Modi edit, netizens brutally troll him
Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…
Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE