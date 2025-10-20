AWS Global Outage: Which sites, apps are affected by Amazon cloud service issue? Check full list here

Viral video shows Congress leadr Rahul Gandhi makes Imarti, besan laddhus; WATCH
It caused connectivity issues for many companies around the world and disrupted services for several popular websites and apps.
AWS Outage: Several online platforms, including Amazon’s cloud division AWS, Robinhood, Snapchat, and Perplexity AI, experienced disruptions on Monday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The issue appeared to originate from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which powers a large portion of the internet’s backend infrastructure, Reuters reported. It caused connectivity issues for many companies around the world and disrupted services for several popular websites and apps, including Fortnite and Snapchat.
"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS said in an update on its status page. "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We're working on resolving it," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said in a post on X.
Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it.— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 20, 2025