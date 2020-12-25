This award-winning picture of widowed penguins comforting each other will melt your heart

The widely popular picture of the two penguins was clicked by German photographer Tobias Baumgaertner at the St Kilda Pier in Melbourne in Australia.

In a year when the pandemic ravaged the world and hurt many people in multiple ways, a photograph of two penguins comforting each other provided some relief. The viral picture was recently picked as one of the winners of the Ocean Photography Awards of the Oceanographic magazine.

The viral photo that shows two penguins hugging each other went viral earlier this year and it continues to receive buzz for the simple beauty of it.

The picture was shot by Tobias Baumgaertner at the St Kilda Pier in Melbourne in Australia. It went on to win the magazine's Community Choice Award. It indeed showed the necessity of community support at times of grief.

Baumgaertner is a German photographer and shares his pictures on his social media.

About the award-winning picture of the two penguins, he wrote on his Instagram in March, "These two fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean."

He said that a volunteer told him that the two penguins had lost their partners and they were meeting regularly to comfort each other.

"A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city," he said in his Instagram post.

"I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but I got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did," he added.

The viewers definitely enjoyed the moment and took some comfort in it.

In an update that he shared last month, Baumgaertner said that his photo that was seen by millions around the globe and "touched and mended broken hearts, brought joy, hope and love into your lives".