This award-winning picture of widowed penguins comforting each other will melt your heart

Headlines

Karan Johar shocks fans with praise for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, calls producers 'liars' for box office manipulation

Delhi-NCR weather: Rainfall lashes national capital, check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Truke Clarity Five TWS earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 1499

Can I Transfer My Car Insurance To A Family Member?

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, CM Manohar Lal Khattar condoles 'irreparable loss'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar shocks fans with praise for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, calls producers 'liars' for box office manipulation

Delhi-NCR weather: Rainfall lashes national capital, check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Truke Clarity Five TWS earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 1499

5 most stolen bikes, scooters in India

Top 10 Bollywood actors with most flop films in career

6 richest men who own private space firms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor excited about Moon landing, says will watch it with my boys

Delhi govt officer detained for allegedly raping dead friend's daughter, Kejriwal suspends the accused

Chandrayaan 3: Prakash Raj Clarifies After Facing Backlash Over ISRO’s Moon Mission Tweet

Karan Johar shocks fans with praise for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, calls producers 'liars' for box office manipulation

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly recreates Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's What Jhumka in viral video, Karan Johar reacts

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

HomeWorld

World

This award-winning picture of widowed penguins comforting each other will melt your heart

The widely popular picture of the two penguins was clicked by German photographer Tobias Baumgaertner at the St Kilda Pier in Melbourne in Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a year when the pandemic ravaged the world and hurt many people in multiple ways, a photograph of two penguins comforting each other provided some relief. The viral picture was recently picked as one of the winners of the Ocean Photography Awards of the Oceanographic magazine.

The viral photo that shows two penguins hugging each other went viral earlier this year and it continues to receive buzz for the simple beauty of it.

The picture was shot by Tobias Baumgaertner at the St Kilda Pier in Melbourne in Australia. It went on to win the magazine's Community Choice Award. It indeed showed the necessity of community support at times of grief.

Baumgaertner is a German photographer and shares his pictures on his social media.

About the award-winning picture of the two penguins, he wrote on his Instagram in March, "These two fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean."

He said that a volunteer told him that the two penguins had lost their partners and they were meeting regularly to comfort each other.

"A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city," he said in his Instagram post.

"I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but I got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did," he added.

The viewers definitely enjoyed the moment and took some comfort in it.

In an update that he shared last month, Baumgaertner said that his photo that was seen by millions around the globe and "touched and mended broken hearts, brought joy, hope and love into your lives".

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the Indian billionaire who flew Rafale fighter jet, it's not Ratan Tata or Gautam Singhania

Meet man who manages Rs 32,202 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in logistics sector

Why is Virat Kohli Asia Cup’s GOAT? Check his spectacular records

Bomb blast in Pakistan's North Waziristan kills 11

Discover the 8 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE