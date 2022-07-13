Author Khaled Hosseini reveals daughter Haris came out as transgender, says 'never been...'

Khaled Hosseini's daughter Haris revealed this to her father on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Acclaimed Afghan-origin novelist Khaled Hosseini has revealed that his daughter Haris came out yesterday as trangender. The author of poignant books like The Thousand Splendid Suns and The Kite Runner that talk about the problems faced by people of the war-torn country, tweeted to share the personal details of his life. In a heart-warning tweet, he said he has never been prouder of his daughter. He said Haris has taught his family so much about bravery and truth.

Khaled Hosseini said the process was painful for her but she is 'strong and undaunted'.

"Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth. I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted," he tweeted.