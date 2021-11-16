Austria orders COVID-19 lockdown for two million partial and unvaccinated people

Amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe, Austria on Monday imposed a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the virus. Europe has once again become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Germany is considering tighter curbs, Britain is expanding its booster programme to younger adults.

About two million people who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Austria are now forced to live under lockdown as it faces a surge in COVID-19 cases. They are now only allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons, like travelling to work or shopping for essentials. Austria is a country of roughly nine million people.

However, the implementation of this rule won't be an easy task. About 65% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 which is one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. On the other hand, Austria's seven-day infection rate is more than 800 cases per 100,000 people, which is one of the highest in the region.

Austria's new lockdown rule implemented from Monday is initially for 10 days. Children under the age of 12 and people who have recently recovered from the virus will be exempt from this protocol. Previously unvaccinated people were already barred from visiting restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas, but will now be expected to stay at home.

Austria's conservative-led government says police will carry out spot checks in public spaces to determine the vaccination status of individuals and issue fines to those caught breaking the rules. However, critics have questioned whether the move is constitutional.