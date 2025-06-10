The suspect is reportedly a student and is believed to have killed himself.

At least nine people have been killed and others were injured in an attack at a school in Austria, Reuters reported. Citing local police, Austrian state media ORF said several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers. The suspect is reportedly a student and is believed to have killed himself. The police have reached the school after receiving a phone call over multiple gunshots being heard, reports added.

