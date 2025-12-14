Australian PM Anthony Albanese issues FIRST statement on Sydney’s Bondi Beach mass shooting, says, ‘scenes are shocking…’

Who is Nitin Nabin? Son of veteran BJP leader Naveen Kishore Sinha from Bihar, appointed as National Working President of BJP
WORLD
Australian PM Anthony Albanese has issued an official statement on the devastating mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi beach, that killed 10 people.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese has issued an official statement on the devastating mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi beach, that killed 10 people. The statement from the Prime Minister, read, “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing.
He added, "Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.”
“I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed.”
In the end of the statement, he urged people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.