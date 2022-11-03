Search icon
Australia to give Rs 5 crore for information on this Indian man; here's what happened

Rajwinder Singh, 38, a nurse working in Australia, fled the country in 2018.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Australia (File)

Australia has announced a reward for information on an Indian man who left his wife and children in the country a day after the body of a 24-year-old woman was found on a beach. The incident took place in October 2018 and the man has been missing since. 

Toyah Cordingley, a Pharmacy worker, was murdered when she was walking her dog. Her body was found the next day. 

Rajwinder Singh, 38, a nurse working in Australia, fled the country days after the incident. His children and wife still lived in the country. 

Singh traveled to India. 

Australia has made a formal request for his extradition and is in touch with the Indian authorities. 

The man hails from Punjab's Buttar Kalan. 

His family claims he is not capable of murdering anybody and that his coming to India after the murder was a mere coincidence. 

