Australia shooting: 3 killed,1 injured in New South Wales, police on high alert

Viral video: Akshay Kumar reveals bedroom secrets, says 'mere side ka bistar geela hota hai' for this reason
Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar
Moradabad Honour Killing Case: Interfaith couple found dead in forest
Why has China rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace, after Pakistan, Israel, Saudi Arabia accepted it?
Border 2: Major setback to Sunny Deol's film, war-drama banned in Gulf countries due to THIS reason
Exclusive | Suniel Shetty on Border 2, Ahan Shetty getting compared to him after film release: 'Baap-baap hota hai'
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Explained: How 3 days of violence unfolded after Indira Gandhi's killing, a timeline of horror as Sajjan Kumar is acquitted
India head coach Gautam Gambhir responds to speculation of split with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: 'Being pitted against my own'
Who was Mayanglambam Rishikanta? 38 year-old man from Meitei community abducted, shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district, chilling video emerges
Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway
WORLD
Three people are dead, and several are injured after a gunman opened fire on Walker Street in Lake Cargelligo in the NSW Central West on Thursday. Officers attached to Central West Police District attended the scene."Three people – two women and a man – have died," NSW Police said in a statement.
Three people are dead, and several are injured after a gunman opened fire on Walker Street in Lake Cargelligo in the NSW Central West on Thursday. Officers attached to Central West Police District attended the scene."Three people – two women and a man – have died," NSW Police said in a statement.
(This is developing story)