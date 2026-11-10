Australia’s Qantas plans 850 job cuts, moves corporate roles to India amid AI expansion

Australian airline Qantas Airways plans to reduce its workforce by 850 employees and move some corporate functions to Accenture teams, largely based in India, as it restructures operations and expands its use of AI.

The proposed cuts will affect around 3 per cent of the airline's 28,000 employees in Australia. (Image credit:Twitter)

Australian airline Qantas Airways has announced plans to cut 850 jobs in the country and shift some corporate work to consulting firm Accenture as part of a major restructuring exercise.

The proposed cuts will affect around 3 per cent of the airline's 28,000 employees in Australia. The first phase will cover departments such as finance, procurement, human resources and marketing. Some of these roles will be transferred to Accenture, with the work handled mainly by teams based in India.

According to Reuters, Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson informed employees about the changes through an email. The first round of job reductions is expected by mid-2027, with the wider process taking place over the coming years.

Hudson acknowledged the uncertainty created by the announcement and apologised to employees who would be affected.

Airline says AI and technology are driving changes

Qantas said the restructuring is part of its efforts to respond to rapid technological changes in the aviation industry, particularly the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership with Accenture is expected to help the airline update older computer systems, bring in specialised technology expertise and simplify its corporate operations. Hudson said the arrangement would give Qantas access to skilled professionals in data and AI, which are increasingly in demand across industries.

"Through a partner we can access the data and AI skills that every industry in the world is competing for, because we cannot hire at the pace this work needs," Hudson said, as reported by Reuters. The airline also expects the changes to reduce overlapping responsibilities and reshape how some of its support functions are managed.

Workers' union questions outsourcing plan

The job cuts and outsourcing decision have drawn criticism from the Australian Services Union (ASU). The union said Qantas had earlier assured it that the partnership with Accenture would not involve moving jobs overseas.

ASU Assistant National Secretary Scott Cowen said the airline had told the union earlier this year that it had no plans to offshore jobs. He said the latest announcement contradicted that assurance, as hundreds of employees would see their work moved to teams largely based outside Australia.

"Qantas staff have the right to an explanation," Cowen said. He also argued that employees who had helped run the airline for years should not have to bear the cost of its technological transformation.

The union acknowledged that AI is changing workplaces but said companies should not place the burden of these changes on existing employees.

Other Australian companies also moving work overseas

Qantas is among several major Australian companies reviewing their workforce structures and shifting some operations overseas. Retailers Woolworths and Officeworks, telecommunications company Telstra and National Australia Bank have also announced outsourcing or offshoring plans this year.

The trend reflects how companies are changing their operations in response to rising costs, new technology and the growing use of AI.