Australia mass shooting: Multiple shots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach, police issue alert

A mass shooting has been reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The New South Wales police said at about 7:30 p.m. that they had two people in custody, without providing further information. They urged people to stay away from the beach.

A mass shooting has been reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The New South Wales police said that they had two people in custody, without providing further information. They urged people to stay away from the beach.



The shooting happened when people were engaged in a Hanukkah celebration at the beach. Multiple attackers can be seen in the video shared from the site.



NSW police just released a new statement, saying, "Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines." No deaths have yet been confirmed; however, multiple injuries have been reported.

(This is breaking news)