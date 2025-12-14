Australia mass shooting: Multiple shots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach, police issue alert
Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...
Are Delhi schools closed on December 15? Govt takes BIG step, asks schools to operate on hybrid mode from...
Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian pub in Bengaluru erupts in midnight chaos; viral video shows ruckus; here's what happened
Australian star Cameron Green clears air on IPL 2026 participation, says...
Gautam Gambhir to replace Shubman Gill with Sanju Samson in 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Know here
Vaibhav Suryavanshi flops against Pakistan, departs early in Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes BIG statement after SIT files chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's death case: 'We know...'
Yoga guru Ramdev makes BIG claim on Delhi-NCR's pollution, calls air purifiers..., recommends THIS as alternative option
Dhurandhar: Sunil Grover was considered for this role in Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster; he was replaced by...
WORLD
A mass shooting has been reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The New South Wales police said at about 7:30 p.m. that they had two people in custody, without providing further information. They urged people to stay away from the beach.
A mass shooting has been reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The New South Wales police said that they had two people in custody, without providing further information. They urged people to stay away from the beach.
The shooting happened when people were engaged in a Hanukkah celebration at the beach. Multiple attackers can be seen in the video shared from the site.
NSW police just released a new statement, saying, "Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines." No deaths have yet been confirmed; however, multiple injuries have been reported.
(This is breaking news)