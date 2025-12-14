Australia: At least 10 killed and several injured after mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach

IND vs SA: Shivam Dube likely to miss out, Kuldeep Yadav set for return? India's predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa
Bondi Beach mass shooting in Australia's Sydney leaves 10 dead; chilling video surfaces
Bigg Boss 19-fame Amaal Mallik says controversies have affected his family more than him: 'My parents feel I could have...'
Australia mass shooting: Multiple gunshots fired in Sydney's Bondi beach, at least 10 killed and several injured; police issue alert
Messi's India tour organiser Satadru Dutta denied bail over Kolkata stadium chaos, sent to...
Lionel Messi to not play full match during India tour: Know about his $900 million insurance
Are Delhi schools closed on December 15? Govt takes BIG step, asks schools to operate on hybrid mode from...
Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian pub in Bengaluru erupts in midnight chaos; viral video shows ruckus; here's what happened
Australian star Cameron Green clears air on IPL 2026 participation, says...
Gautam Gambhir to replace Shubman Gill with Sanju Samson in 3rd T20I match against South Africa? Know here
WORLD
Multiple disturbing videos have been circulating on social media showing large numbers of people running across the sand at North Bondi Beachas loud gunshots are heard.
A mass shooting has been reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The New South Wales police said that they had two people in custody, without providing further information. They urged people to stay away from the beach. The latest reports suggest that at least 10 people were killed and several were injured during the attack; however, official data on casualities are yet to be ascertained.
Multiple gunshots during the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach
According to reports, the shooting took place on the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival Hanukkah, when the gunmen opened fire just after 6.30 pm (Australian time), when hundreds of people had gathered on the beach for a seaside event to mark the beginning of the Jewish festival. Multiple attackers can be seen in the video shared from the site.
Multiple disturbing videos have been circulating on social media showing large numbers of people running across the sand at North Bondi Beachas loud gunshots are heard. A video shows two young men dressed in black standing in the street and firing what appear to be high-powered shotguns, while bystanders can be seen screaming and running for their lives.
Another video of the incident shows the man risking his own life to snatch a rifle from the attacker. His brave act helped save many lives.
Australia mass shooting: NSW police issue alert
NSW police just released a new statement, saying, "Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines." No deaths have yet been confirmed; however, multiple injuries have been reported.
Australian Prime Minister responds
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has released a statement on the shooting. "The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier. We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police," he said.
Meanwhile, the latest incident is Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in almost 30 years. The last such shooting took place on 28 April 1996, in whicha man named Martin Bryant killed 35 people and injured 23 in Port Arthur, Tasmania.