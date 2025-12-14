Australia: At least 10 killed and several injured after mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Multiple disturbing videos have been circulating on social media showing large numbers of people running across the sand at North Bondi Beachas loud gunshots are heard.

A mass shooting has been reported at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The New South Wales police said that they had two people in custody, without providing further information. They urged people to stay away from the beach. The latest reports suggest that at least 10 people were killed and several were injured during the attack; however, official data on casualities are yet to be ascertained.



Multiple gunshots during the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach



According to reports, the shooting took place on the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival Hanukkah, when the gunmen opened fire just after 6.30 pm (Australian time), when hundreds of people had gathered on the beach for a seaside event to mark the beginning of the Jewish festival. Multiple attackers can be seen in the video shared from the site.



Another video of the incident shows the man risking his own life to snatch a rifle from the attacker. His brave act helped save many lives.

Australia mass shooting: NSW police issue alert

NSW police just released a new statement, saying, "Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines." No deaths have yet been confirmed; however, multiple injuries have been reported.



Australian Prime Minister responds



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has released a statement on the shooting. "The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier. We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police," he said.



Meanwhile, the latest incident is Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in almost 30 years. The last such shooting took place on 28 April 1996, in whicha man named Martin Bryant killed 35 people and injured 23 in Port Arthur, Tasmania.

