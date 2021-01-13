This country issues guidelines for safe sex amid COVID-19 outbreak, here's the bizarre norms

In a bizarre development, the health website of New South Wales, Australia, has put up COVID-19 safety guidelines related to the bedroom.

In the guidelines, the NSW's health website has advised the people to maintain a physical distance of 1.5 meters during sex

Notably, COVID-19 is not spread through sperm or vaginal fluid but it can spread through droplets and this is the reason why the guideline advises avoiding kissing. The guideline also mentions that wearing masks is extremely important.

The website says that amid the COVID-19, it is risky to have physical relation with outsider or strangers.

According to the health experts, following the guidelines laid down by NSW health website will not only protect from COVID-19, but also from Sexually Transmitted Infection. It is also seen as an effective way to birth control. The guideline advises people to talk to each other through phone or video chat.

The website has also advised for solo sex. The guidelines, however, mention that if you are having a physical relationship with someone who is already living with you, then you need not worry. But those who are having multiple partners should exercise caution.