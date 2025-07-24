Day after attack on Indian student, Hindu temple vandalised in Australia with racist graffiti like 'Go home brown..', here's what we know so far

The Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne's eastern suburb of Boronia was vandalised with hateful racial slurs, the Australia Today reported on Thursday.

The Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne's eastern suburb of Boronia was vandalised with hateful racial slurs, the Australia Today reported on Thursday. As per the report in the Australian news outlet, the Shree Swaminarayan Temple on Wadhurst Drive was vandalised with red-painted slurs demanding, "Go Home Brown C**t." It reported that the same slurs defaced two nearby Asian-run restaurants.

President of Hindu Council of Australia expresses concerns

President of the Hindu Council of Australia, Victoria chapter, Makrand Bhagwat, expressed deep shock at the vandalism of the holy place. "Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity," he said as reported by the Australian Today. Bhagwat in his remarks said that the temple, which hosts daily prayers, community meals and cultural festivals, draws congregants from across Melbourne's Indian diaspora. "To have it targeted in this way feels like an attack on our identity, our right to worship and freedom of religion."

Victoria's premier issues statement

According to Australian news outlet, while Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan is yet to publicly condemn the vandalism at the Temple, however, her office has sent a private message to the Temple management. In her statement Allan said as cited by The Australia Today, "The Shree Swaminarayan Temple is so much more than a place of worship - it's a place of warmth and community... What happened this week was hateful, racist and deeply disturbing. It wasn't just vandalism - it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear."

Australia Today further mentioned her statement saying, "It was an attack on your right to feel safe and to belong, and on the values that bind us together. There's no place for it anywhere in Victoria. And it must be called out for what it is. Jackson Taylor raised this with me directly. He is a strong voice for your community, and I want you to know that we both stand with you. I'm advised that Victoria Police are taking this matter seriously, as they should. Soon, the Minister for Multicultural Affairs will visit the Shree Swaminarayan Temple to offer the support of our Government, and to listen to you and your community directly."

The letter further said that "No community should ever have to endure something like this, but in speaking out, you've shown an enormous amount of strength and dignity... You carry with you the full support of our government. We stand beside you, with respect and unwavering support."

The Australian daily reported that the Victoria Police had confirmed that the matter is under investigation-- four linked incidents in Boronia, including the temple and two restaurants.

'Hate crimes' against Indians

A Victoria Police spokesperson told the news outlet, "Police are investigating following reports of graffiti in Bayswater and Boronia on 21 July... There is absolutely no place at all in our society for hate-based and racist behaviour."

"It is understood graffiti was spray-painted on the front of a healing centre on the Mountain Highway overnight. Shortly after, graffiti was discovered on a temple on Wadhurst Drive in Boronia about 9.30 am. Two further restaurants were located with graffiti on Boronia Road," the spokesperson said. "Investigators believe the incidents are linked. An investigation into the incident is underway."

In wake of the attack, the Hindu community leaders have urged interfaith groups. "We want to show that love and solidarity triumph over hate," Vikrant Thakur said. Locals, including the City of Greater Knox's Multifaith Network, have pledged support.

In a related case of racist attack, on Wednesay, a 23-year-old Indian man, Charanpreet Singh, was brutally assaulted and left unconscious on a street in Adelaide after a group of men allegedly hurled racist abuse and attacked him over a car parking dispute. Singh was allegedly told to "f--- off, Indian" before being punched repeatedly and left to die on the roadside, 9News reported.

The incident took place on Saturday night (local time) near Kintore Avenue in the heart of the city. Singh, who was in his car, said a group of men approached him, hurled racial slurs and launched a vicious physical attack without any provocation.

(Inputs from ANI)