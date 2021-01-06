Australia: Fishermen find naked fugitive in crocodile-infested waters

Fishermen in Australia’s far north discovered a naked fugitive hiding out in trees above crocodile-infested waters. It's being said he survived on snails in the swampy mangroves.

Fishermen Kevin Joiner and Cam Faust found the naked man, covered in mud and mosquito bites calling for help, on Sunday afternoon while fishing near Darwin.

"We thought he just must have had a big night after New Year's ... and done himself a mischief in the bush," they said.

The man was dehydrated and needed help, so the pair took him aboard, offered him a pair of shorts, a beer and drove him back to Darwin.

But once the man arrived at the hospital, police placed him under arrest for allegedly skipping bail on armed robbery offences.

His rescuers said he had told them he became lost while walking in the area and they were surprised by his alleged crimes.

Northern Territory Northern Watch Commander Len Turner confirmed to the media that the man had been under police guard over several offences.