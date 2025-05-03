Australia is holding a federal election today as voters across the country are out to elect their new Prime Minister. It's a close contest between sitting PM Anthony Albanese and the opposition leader Peter Dutton. Here is a brief on the two candidates and when results could be out.

Australia is holding a national election on Saturday (May 3) as voters across the country are out to elect their new Prime Minister. It's a close contest between sitting PM Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton. Among major election issues are cost of living, housing, healthcare, climate, and trade. Here is a brief on the two main PM candidates and when results could be out.

Main candidates

The current Australian premiere, Albanese, 62, heads the Australian Labor Party and was elected prime minister in May 2022. Having joined the party in his teens, Albanese rose through the ranks to become its leader in 2019. While he enjoyed mass popularity after coming to power but in recent years has faced criticism for his handling of various key issues including housing, Indigenous affairs, antisemitism as well as Islamophobia.

Dutton, 54, on the other hand, is the chief of the Liberal-National coalition and currently serves as Australia's Leader of Opposition. In the past, he has held important ministerial portfolios such as defence and home affairs. A staunch conservative voice in Australian politics, Dutton remains a controversial figure because of his stance on several issues including immigration.

Results timeline

Media outlets and poll experts unofficially call the results on election night, just hours after polling closes. But it can take anywhere between a few days to several weeks for official results to be declared by the Australian Election Commission following a rigorous counting process.