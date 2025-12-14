Australia Bondi Beach shooting: Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? Fruit-seller, now 'real-life hero' who wrestled, unarmed Sydney gunmen, watch

US gives FIRST reaction to Australia Bondi Beach mass shooting; Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, 'Terrorist attack targeting Jewish...'
In a deadly 'terror attack', two gunmen in black, opened fire at civilians, including children at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 10 people. The moment when a brave Australian bystander who tackled one of the gunmen and snatch the gun, is going viral. Who is that man?
Many reports claimed that this local Australian Bystander is named Ahmed al Ahmed, the man who was just passing by when the shooting started. Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, is a fruit seller. He is a father of two. He wrestled and disarmed one of the shooters in Australia. He was unarmed but showed courage to tackle the gunman.
Many reports claimed that this local Australian Bystander is named Ahmed al Ahmed, the man who was just passing by when the shooting started. Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, is a fruit seller. He is a father of two. He wrestled and disarmed one of the shooters in Australia. He was unarmed but showed courage to tackle the gunman.
In the viral, 15-second video, the man was seen hiding behind parked cars before running towards the gunman from behind. He grabs him by the neck, pulls away his rifle and forces him to the ground, before pointing the weapon back at him.
As per his cousin Mustapha's statement to 7News, he is currently undergoing a surgery at a hospital, as two guns were shot upon him. “He’s in hospital and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside,” Mustapha said. “But he’s a hero, 100 per cent.”
Australian Prime minister Anthony Albanese praised the actions of Australians who had "run towards danger in order to help others". "These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives," he told a news conference.
Even, Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located praised him. He said it was the "most unbelievable scene I've ever seen".
"A man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people. That man is a genuine hero, and I've got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery," he added.