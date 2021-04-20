Australia announces Rs 8.12 crore grant under its partnership with India for Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

To apply for the grant, the company or organization should be located in either India or Australia and have partners in either of the two countries.

As India and Australia increase engagement under Indo Pacific vision, Canberra on Monday (April 19) announced a Rs 8.12 crore-grant under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative(IPOI). IPOI was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Modi at the East Asia Summit in November 2019 and Australia is co-leading New Delhi in the marine ecology pillar of the initiative.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell while launching the grant said, "this AUD 1.4 million (Rs 8.12 crore) grant program is a practical initiative to advance Australia and India’s shared vision for the Indo-Pacific". He explained, "through this program, we are seeking new proposals on how Australia, India and other regional partners can advance our shared maritime objectives".

In June 2020, after the virtual summit of Indian and Australian PMs, foreign ministers of both countries -- Foreign Minister Marise Payne and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signed the Joint Declaration on a "Shared Vision for Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific." The Australia-India Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Partnership forms the core of this "shared vision" of both countries.

To apply for the grant, the company or organization should be located in either India or Australia and have partners in either of the two countries. Up to $350,00 is anticipated to be available for allocation in 2020-21. All applications will be assessed on a competitive basis.

France last week, during the visit of its foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian joined the "Maritime Resources” pillar of the IPOI, something that was welcomed by New Delhi