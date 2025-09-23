Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details
French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy stopped by New York police due to..., dials Donald Trump to say, 'Guess What...', watch video
Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note, reveals how she'll celebrate iconic moment: 'It’s a result of your...'
Dickie Bird, legendary cricket umpire who served in 1983 World Cup Final, dies at 92
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision amid festive season, says, 'Ramlila, Durga Puja to continue until...'
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Poonam Pandey suffers MAJOR LOSS, gets dropped from Mandodari's role in Ramleela amid massive backlash, committee says...
Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
Austism, Anti-Vaccine, Raw Milk: US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's 5 'controversial' heath related remarks
Rinku Singh stops ugly verbal spat between Haris Rauf and Indian openers? Watch viral video to know the answer
WORLD
In the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement linking Tylenol, a paracetamol, to Autism, here are some controversial 'heath-related' remarks by Robert F Kennedy Jr. Medical health experts have showed serious concerns, citing his views on vaccines and other health matters.
US President Donald Trump and US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on Monday, made a 'public service announcement', linking Tylenol, a paracetamol, to Autism. US President Donald Trump said, Tylenol, known as paracetamol, "is no good" and that pregnant women should "fight like hell" to only take it in cases of extreme fever. The 'potential link of Autism and Tylenol has been rejected by WHO and even by many health experts. In the wake of these announcement, let's take a look at some controversial 'heath-related' remarks by Robert F Kennedy Jr has, who is the present US health secretary. Medical health experts have showed serious concerns, citing his views on vaccines and other health matters.
In one of his interview Robert F Kennedy Jr said that, “autism comes from vaccines”. Kennedy has a strong 'anti-vaccine stance' as he is also the founder of Children's Health Defence, an anti-vaccine nonprofit. At time of Covid-19, he even opposed the covid vaccine, calling it the "the deadliest ever made", linking it to potential fatal cardiac arrests in teens and young adults.
Robert F Kennedy Jr has long campaigned against the practice of adding Fluoride adding to water supplies in many countries, including the US. He even claimed that Trump will soon advise all US water systems to remove fluoride from public water. On X, Kennedy said fluoride was “associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease".
In another 'health-related' comment, Robert F Kennedy Jr said that he only drinks unpasteurised milk or 'raw milk', while in a position of US Health secretary. Many medical experts have said that raw milk is unsafe for consumption. The most affected will be weakened immune systems, such as transplant patients or individuals with cancer or AIDS.
Robert F Kennedy Jr has said that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) plays a huge role in many people’s diets and is the reason behind the rising obesity, cancers in young adults and mental health conditions. On X he said, "ultra-processed food is driving the obesity epidemic.”
Along with US President Donald Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr also linked the use of acetaminophen (commonly known as Tylenol) during pregnancy to "very increased risk of autism," Kennedy stated that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning a public education campaign regarding the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy. He urged clinicians to rely on their professional judgment in advising patients.