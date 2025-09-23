Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy stopped by New York police due to..., dials Donald Trump to say, 'Guess What...', watch video

Shah Rukh Khan bags his first National Award, proud wife Gauri Khan pens note, reveals how she'll celebrate iconic moment: 'It’s a result of your...'

Dickie Bird, legendary cricket umpire who served in 1983 World Cup Final, dies at 92

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision amid festive season, says, 'Ramlila, Durga Puja to continue until...'

Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'

Poonam Pandey suffers MAJOR LOSS, gets dropped from Mandodari's role in Ramleela amid massive backlash, committee says...

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details

Austism, Anti-Vaccine, Raw Milk: US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's 5 'controversial' heath related remarks

Rinku Singh stops ugly verbal spat between Haris Rauf and Indian openers? Watch viral video to know the answer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, a

French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy stopped by New York police due to..., dials Donald Trump to say, 'Guess What...', watch video

French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy stopped by New York police due to...,

Dickie Bird, legendary cricket umpire who served in 1983 World Cup Final, dies at 92

Dickie Bird, legendary cricket umpire who served in 1983 World Cup Final, dies

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Austism, Anti-Vaccine, Raw Milk: US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's 5 'controversial' heath related remarks

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement linking Tylenol, a paracetamol, to Autism, here are some controversial 'heath-related' remarks by Robert F Kennedy Jr. Medical health experts have showed serious concerns, citing his views on vaccines and other health matters.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

Austism, Anti-Vaccine, Raw Milk: US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's 5 'controversial' heath related remarks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump and US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on Monday, made a 'public service announcement', linking Tylenol, a paracetamol, to Autism. US President Donald Trump said, Tylenol, known as paracetamol, "is no good" and that pregnant women should "fight like hell" to only take it in cases of extreme fever. The 'potential link of Autism and Tylenol has been rejected by WHO and even by many health experts. In the wake of these announcement, let's take a look at some controversial 'heath-related' remarks by Robert F Kennedy Jr has, who is the present US health secretary. Medical health experts have showed serious concerns, citing his views on vaccines and other health matters.

'Anti-Vaccine' stance

In one of his interview Robert F Kennedy Jr said that, “autism comes from vaccines”. Kennedy has a strong 'anti-vaccine stance' as he is also the founder of Children's Health Defence, an anti-vaccine nonprofit. At time of Covid-19, he even opposed the covid vaccine, calling it the "the deadliest ever made", linking it to potential fatal cardiac arrests in teens and young adults.

Remove Fluoride from water campaign

Robert F Kennedy Jr has long campaigned against the practice of adding Fluoride adding to water supplies in many countries, including the US. He even claimed that Trump will soon advise all US water systems to remove fluoride from public water. On X, Kennedy said fluoride was “associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease".

Declares that he drinks Raw Milk

In another 'health-related' comment, Robert F Kennedy Jr said that he only drinks unpasteurised milk or 'raw milk', while in a position of US Health secretary. Many medical experts have said that raw milk is unsafe for consumption. The most affected will be weakened immune systems, such as transplant patients or individuals with cancer or AIDS.

Ultra processed food leads to obesity

Robert F Kennedy Jr has said that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) plays a huge role in many people’s diets and is the reason behind the rising obesity, cancers in young adults and mental health conditions. On X he said, "ultra-processed food is driving the obesity epidemic.”

Paracetamol links to Autism

Along with US President Donald Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr also linked the use of acetaminophen (commonly known as Tylenol) during pregnancy to "very increased risk of autism," Kennedy stated that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning a public education campaign regarding the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy. He urged clinicians to rely on their professional judgment in advising patients. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time, shocks fans by declaring 'it’s been eight months...'
Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time
BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...
BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
Katrina-Vicky pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two?
After IPL retirement, R Ashwin embarks on new overseas journey, set to play in...
After IPL retirement, R Ashwin embarks on new overseas journey, set to play in..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE