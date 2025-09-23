Autism, Anti-Vaccine, Raw Milk: US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr's 5 'controversial' health related remarks

In the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement linking Tylenol, a paracetamol, to Autism, here are some controversial 'heath-related' remarks by Robert F Kennedy Jr. Medical health experts have showed serious concerns, citing his views on vaccines and other health matters.

US President Donald Trump and US health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on Monday, made a 'public service announcement', linking Tylenol, a paracetamol, to Autism. US President Donald Trump said, Tylenol, known as paracetamol, "is no good" and that pregnant women should "fight like hell" to only take it in cases of extreme fever. The 'potential link of Autism and Tylenol has been rejected by WHO and even by many health experts. In the wake of these announcement, let's take a look at some controversial 'heath-related' remarks by Robert F Kennedy Jr has, who is the present US health secretary. Medical health experts have showed serious concerns, citing his views on vaccines and other health matters.

'Anti-Vaccine' stance

In one of his interview Robert F Kennedy Jr said that, “autism comes from vaccines”. Kennedy has a strong 'anti-vaccine stance' as he is also the founder of Children's Health Defence, an anti-vaccine nonprofit. At time of Covid-19, he even opposed the covid vaccine, calling it the "the deadliest ever made", linking it to potential fatal cardiac arrests in teens and young adults.

Remove Fluoride from water campaign

Robert F Kennedy Jr has long campaigned against the practice of adding Fluoride adding to water supplies in many countries, including the US. He even claimed that Trump will soon advise all US water systems to remove fluoride from public water. On X, Kennedy said fluoride was “associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease".

Declares that he drinks Raw Milk

In another 'health-related' comment, Robert F Kennedy Jr said that he only drinks unpasteurised milk or 'raw milk', while in a position of US Health secretary. Many medical experts have said that raw milk is unsafe for consumption. The most affected will be weakened immune systems, such as transplant patients or individuals with cancer or AIDS.

Ultra processed food leads to obesity

Robert F Kennedy Jr has said that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) plays a huge role in many people’s diets and is the reason behind the rising obesity, cancers in young adults and mental health conditions. On X he said, "ultra-processed food is driving the obesity epidemic.”

Paracetamol links to Autism

Along with US President Donald Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr also linked the use of acetaminophen (commonly known as Tylenol) during pregnancy to "very increased risk of autism," Kennedy stated that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning a public education campaign regarding the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy. He urged clinicians to rely on their professional judgment in advising patients.