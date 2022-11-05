Audi, United Airlines, Pfizer plan to suspend ads on Twitter amid Elon Musk takeover

Leading US airline operator United Airlines announced it was stopping all Twitter advertising, As worries about Twitter's new direction under new owner Elon Musk have grown. Since Musk took control last week, hate speech, misinformation, and antisemitic material have increased on the website as the billionaire from South Africa has vowed to reinstate "free expression" on Twitter feeds.

A spokeswoman for United Airlines told Reuters on Friday that the business had stopped paying money on Twitter advertisements. The airlines joined companies like General Mills, an international food brand best known for its Cheerios cereal, Audi, and pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer in pausing their Twitter advertising as the Musk period got underway.

Also Read: 'No choice when company is losing $4M/day', says Elon Musk in first tweet following Twitter layoffs) Bloomberg reported Friday that Microsoft, HBO, and Verizon were weighing the same move but taking a “wait-and-see” approach for now. (

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) harshly criticised Musk's leadership on Friday by urging all advertisers to sever ties with Twitter.

The ADL, a Jewish non-governmental organisation that works to combat antisemitism and extremism and specialises in civil rights law, was one of the civil rights organisations that met with Musk this week to discuss the rise in tweets that contain hate speech, racial slurs, antisemitism, extremism, and disinformation since he became Twitter's CEO last week. Ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, the groups allegedly pressed Musk on content moderation procedures he reversed and electric integrity in the US.

By Friday, the ADL made the plea to companies and commercial operations to cease spending ad money on Twitter. The Network Contagion Research Institute, a firm that monitors the spread of online hate and disinformation said anti-Jewish content on Twitter was experiencing a “prolific surge,” and that “the most engaged tweets are overtly antisemitic.”

About half of Twitter's 7,500 employees, many of whom were working on content moderation tools, were let go by Musk on Friday.