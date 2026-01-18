FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Attacks on Hindus unabated in Bangladesh, businessman beaten to death while defending employees

In Bangladesh, mob violence has claimed the lives of trader Liton Chandra Das and fuel-station worker Ripon Saha. The incidents, linked to disputes and attempted theft, highlight rising attacks on minorities and workers, sparking calls for justice and stronger legal action.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 10:02 AM IST

Attacks on Hindus unabated in Bangladesh, businessman beaten to death while defending employees
A disturbing incident of mob violence occurred in Bangladesh’s Kaliganj area, where Hindu trader Liton Chandra Das was fatally attacked on Saturday morning. Das, who ran a hotel and sweet shop, intervened in a minor dispute between a customer and his employee, Ananta Das. The altercation quickly escalated, and a group of customers turned violent, attacking Liton.

Local sources reported that the mob initially punched and kicked Das before using a shovel to inflict severe injuries. He succumbed to his wounds on the spot, before bystanders could assist. The incident triggered outrage in the community, prompting police to arrive swiftly at the scene, regain control, and detain three suspects in connection with the attack. Das’ body was sent for a post-mortem, and authorities confirmed that further investigation is ongoing. Residents of the area have demanded a thorough probe and appropriate legal action against those responsible.

Fuel-Station Worker Killed in Road Incident

In a separate case of violent death, fuel-station worker Ripon Saha was crushed to death while trying to prevent a vehicle from fleeing a petrol station without paying. According to PTI reports, the incident took place at Karim Filling Station, where a black SUV attempted to leave without settling a fuel bill of Rs 3,710. Saha confronted the driver, but the car ran over him, resulting in his immediate death.

Authorities have arrested Abul Hashem, also known as Sujan (55), a former BNP treasurer from Rajbari, along with his driver, Kamal Hossain (43), in connection with the fatal incident.

Rising Trend of Anti-Minority and Mob Violence

These incidents come amid a worrying pattern of mob violence in Bangladesh targeting minority communities and individuals accused of various offences. In recent months, the nation has seen several cases of lynching and brutal attacks. Following the death of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker, was lynched and set on fire over alleged blasphemy on December 18. Shortly thereafter, Amrit Mondal, identified as a high-profile criminal, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari district on charges of extortion.

The repeated occurrence of such violence has sparked fear and anger among residents, who continue to call for stronger legal measures, protection for vulnerable groups, and accountability for those instigating mob attacks. Authorities have pledged thorough investigations, but concerns over safety and rising lawlessness persist in several districts.

These recent attacks highlight ongoing challenges in curbing mob justice and ensuring community security in Bangladesh.

