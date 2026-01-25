FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who was Chanchal Bhowmik? Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, seventh death in weeks

In Narsingdi, Bangladesh, 23-year-old Hindu youth Chanchal Bhowmik was burned to death inside his shop, allegedly in a premeditated attack. The incident adds to a series of violent attacks on Bengali Hindus, prompting outrage and political condemnation from India’s West Bengal BJP.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 09:59 AM IST

Who was Chanchal Bhowmik? Hindu man burned alive in Bangladesh, seventh death in weeks
In a horrifying incident on Friday night, January 23, a 23-year-old Hindu man, Chanchal Bhowmik, was burned to death inside his shop in Narsingdi, Bangladesh. Reports indicate that the attacker closed the shop’s shutter, poured petrol, and set the building on fire while Chanchal was sleeping. Witnesses said the perpetrator remained outside until the fire consumed Chanchal and then fled the scene.

Sole Breadwinner, Caring for Family

Chanchal was the sole provider for his family, looking after his ailing mother, a disabled elder brother, and a younger sibling following the death of his father. He had been employed at a local garage in Narsingdi for six years and lived in the vicinity. Neighbours and the garage owner described him as honest, hardworking, and without known enemies. The family and community suspect the attack may have been premeditated and possibly motivated by religious hatred.

Pattern of Violence Against Bengali Hindus

This incident follows a series of similar attacks in Bangladesh targeting the Hindu community. On December 31, 50-year-old Bengali Hindu businessman Khokon Das was stabbed, beaten, and doused with petrol before being set on fire in Shariatpur district. Earlier, garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was also beaten to death by a mob and his body burned.

These incidents have created an atmosphere of fear among Hindu residents across the country. Locals believe such attacks reflect a broader pattern of targeted violence against Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh.

Political Reactions

The killings have drawn political attention in India. The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the murder, describing it as part of a larger trend of violence against Bengali Hindus. The party urged authorities to ensure justice and protection for the community.

Authorities in Narsingdi have yet to report any arrests, and investigations are ongoing. The attack has sparked outrage and grief among residents, highlighting concerns over safety and minority rights in the region.

