Attacker stabs eight children of 3-5 years age, one adult; arrested

Eight children between ages 3-5 years were stabbed by an attacker in France, police have arrested the accused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Attacker stabs eight children of 3-5 years age, one adult; arrested
Attacker stabs children at park in France | Photo: PTI

In France, eight young children and an adult were stabbed in Annecy, a town located in the French Alps, the French police reported to Reuters on Thursday. The children who were attacked in France were about three years old, confirmed police. 

Gerald Darmanin, French Interior Minister wrote on Twitter that the attacker had been arrested. BFM TV reported that the attack had happened in a park and that the assailant had been a Syrian asylum seeker.

A video has come to light, where the attacker is seen running away after being chased by locals. People are heard screaming in the background seeking help after attack. 

The attacker has been confirmed to be an illegal asylum seeker from Syria. 

(With inputs from PTI)

