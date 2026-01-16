FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh: School teacher Birendra Kumar Dey's house set on fire in Sylhet district, video circulates on social media, watch

In another incident of attacks on Hindu, which are in minoriy in Bangladesh, a house of a Hindu teacher was set ablaze in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district. The incident took place at the house of a school teacher, Birendra Kumar Dey.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 01:50 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Video of the attack surfaces, flames engulfs house

A video of the attack circulated widely on social media, showing flames rapidly engulfing the house as family members struggled to escape.

A video of the incident surfaced on the social media platform X, with local media reports stating that a Hindu household had once again come under attack in Bangladesh. According to these reports, the home of a schoolteacher was allegedly set on fire by

Islamist groups in Bahor village of Nandirgaon union under Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet district.

(DNA can not independently verify this video.)

Attack on Hindus

Earlier this week, another Hindu man was hacked and stabbed to death by miscreants in Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni district, local media reported.

The body of 27-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Samir Das was recovered from a crop field in Jagatpur village of Bangladesh on Monday.

Citing family members and police, Bangladesh's Bengali newspaper Daily Manobkantha reported that Samir left home in his autorickshaw on Sunday evening. When he failed to return late into the night, his relatives began searching for him at various locations.

Later, local residents discovered Samir's frozen body lying in a field in Jagatpur village under the Sadar union of the upazila. After being informed, police reportedly rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

This marked the ninth incident in 24 days, highlighting a disturbing surge in violence targeting Hindu communities throughout Bangladesh.

Earlier on January 9, India expressed deep concerns over the disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, across Bangladesh, stating that it continues to monitor the situation in the neighboring country and hopes that such acts of communal violence are addressed decisively.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

