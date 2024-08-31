Twitter
World

World

'Attack on free speech': Elon Musk reacts strongly to Brazil's X ban, refers to Brazilian Justice as a...

Elon Musk criticized Brazil's Supreme Court for banning X, calling it an attack on free speech and accusing the presiding judge of tyranny.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 07:34 AM IST

Elon Musk who is the tech billionaire who owns X (formerly known as Twitter), was recently criticized a decision by Brazil's Supreme Court to ban the platform in the country. Musk referred to the Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who made the ruling, as a "tyrant." His comments came after the court suspended X in Brazil, citing that Musk failed to appoint a legal representative for the company in the country. This information was shared in a decision document obtained by The Associated Press.

In response, Musk took to X to voice his concerns, describing the ban as an "attack on free speech." He emphasized that free speech is essential for democracy and claimed that the actions of an "unelected pseudo-judge" in Brazil are undermining it for political reasons. Musk also expressed fears that similar restrictions on free speech could happen in the United States if certain political figures gain power. He mentioned Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, implying that their potential rise could lead to similar situations in America.

Musk's strong words continued, as he accused Brazil's government of trying to suppress the truth. He claimed that the regime was so fearful of people learning the truth that they would go as far as bankrupting anyone who attempts to share it.

The suspension of X in Brazil followed a warning from Justice de Moraes, who had given Musk a 24-hour deadline to appoint a legal representative for the company in the country. The company has been without a legal representative in Brazil since earlier in August. According to market research group Emarketer, around 40 million Brazilians use X at least once a month.

In response to the court's actions, X stated that their efforts to defend themselves legally had been met with severe consequences. The company revealed that Judge de Moraes had threatened to imprison their Brazilian legal representative, and even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts. X's attempts to challenge these actions were either dismissed or ignored by the court. The company also criticized other members of Brazil's Supreme Court, claiming they were either unwilling or unable to oppose Justice de Moraes' decisions.

This situation marks a significant clash between Musk's platform and the Brazilian judiciary, raising concerns about the future of free speech in both Brazil and potentially beyond.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
