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Atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Hindu school teacher beaten to death

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Atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Hindu school teacher beaten to death

School teacher Manoranjan Roy was allegedly beaten to death with a stick while trying to calm a dispute over land and a road in Bangladesh’s Dinajpur district, with police arresting one person.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Hindu school teacher beaten to death
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A 55-year-old school teacher from Bangladesh’s Hindu minority community was allegedly beaten to death while trying to calm two groups involved in a dispute over land and a road in Dinajpur district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Mollapara village under Parbatipur upazila. The victim was identified as Manoranjan Roy, an assistant head teacher at Chak Sukdebpur Government Primary School.

Roy had attended a meeting called to resolve the dispute as a respected local figure. Police said tensions rose during the meeting and 32-year-old Asaduzzaman allegedly attacked Roy with a stick. Roy collapsed following the assault and is believed to have died at the spot.

Police arrest accused, security increased

Police arrested Asaduzzaman in connection with the killing. Roy’s body was sent to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent the situation from worsening.

Police said the violence followed an argument involving a road near the residence of late Azizul Master in Mollapara village. Asaduzzaman’s family was reportedly one of the parties involved in the dispute.

A reconciliation meeting was organised on Sunday afternoon in an attempt to settle the disagreement. Roy was present at the meeting and reportedly stepped in when tempers rose.

Police say killing was linked to dispute

According to local police, Roy was not a party to the land or road dispute and had intervened only to help resolve the argument. The authorities have not indicated any communal motive behind the killing. The incident has instead been linked to the dispute between the two sides.

However, the killing comes amid concerns among members of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority over their safety.

Earlier attacks reported in Dinajpur

Dinajpur, a border district, has witnessed incidents of communal and sectarian violence in the past. In April this year, a Kali temple and an adjoining crematorium were reportedly vandalised and set on fire. A Christian cemetery in the area was also attacked.

The attack was reportedly attributed to Rezaul Islam, who was described as a local land grabber.

The latest killing has therefore raised concerns among members of minority communities, even as police maintain that the teacher’s death was the result of a local land and road dispute.

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