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Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh: Priest allegedly kidnapped, tortured, forced to pay ransom

Relatives said Deuri was kidnapped around 8:00 pm after reaching the Swamibagh area in a rickshaw. He escaped on Tuesday morning and later contacted his roommate, who took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 01:37 PM IST

Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh: Priest allegedly kidnapped, tortured, forced to pay ransom
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A 25-year-old Hindu student who also works as an assistant priest was allegedly abducted from Dhaka’s Wari area in Bangladesh, tortured, and forced to pay ransom. Police confirmed the victim, Subhash Deuri, is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to Bangladesh’s Daily Star and Bdnews24, Deuri — a first-year student at Central Law College in Old Dhaka who occasionally serves as an assistant priest at Jagannath University’s central temple — was targeted by unidentified persons late Monday.

However, it remains unclear if the attack was motivated by his religion.

Family's statement

Relatives said Deuri was kidnapped around 8:00 pm after reaching the Swamibagh area in a rickshaw. He escaped on Tuesday morning and later contacted his roommate, who took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

His sister Jaya told Bdnews24 she got a call from his phone at around 1 am on Tuesday.

An unknown man demanded 30,000 Bangladeshi Taka.One of the kidnappers shared a phone number for the transfer. After 26,000 Taka was sent to the linked account, Deuri was abandoned on a street in Old Dhaka.

According to the victim’s relative Dipu Barman, Deuri sustained leg and hip fractures and doctors have advised surgery, Daily Star reported.

Investigation underway

Wari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mofizur Rahman told Daily Star that Deuri said he went to a Swamibagh temple on Monday night, where he was allegedly abducted by several people and confined in a house.

"He later escaped by jumping from a part of the building in the early hours of the morning. He sustained injuries while jumping," the officer said.

He added that police are probing the incident.

'Not our permanent priest'

Anik Kumar Das, member secretary of the Jagannath University central temple committee, said Deuri is not a regular priest at the temple.

"He is not our permanent priest. Our priest is Saikat Pathak. However, Subhash occasionally performs religious rituals in his absence. This incident has no connection with our temple. We have already stated on our temple's Facebook page clarifying the matter," he told The Daily Star.

Speaking to PTI, Kajal Debnath, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said, "We have heard of the incident and are trying to get the details and ascertain if it was just a case of mugging."

Local media reported that Deuri is from Magura district in Khulna, about 170 kilometres west of Dhaka, and lives in a rented apartment in the capital with a friend.

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