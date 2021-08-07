At UNSC, Afghanistan exposes Pakistani support to Taliban's ongoing offensive

Afganistan, on Friday, exposed Pakistan's support to the ongoing Taliban offensive in the country how the group continues to enjoy "safe haven". Afghan envoy to the United Nations Ghulam MIsaczai, speaking at United Nations Security Council said, "Taliban continue to enjoy a safe haven in and supply and logistics line extended to their war machine from Pakistan."

He was speaking at the session of UNSC organized under India's presidency of the top UN body. The session was organized days after Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar had called India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Afghan envoy Isaczai highlighted, how "graphic reports and videos of Taliban fighters congregating close to the Durand Line to enter Afghanistan, fund-raising events, transfer of dead bodies for mass burial, and treatment of injured Taliban in Pakistani hospitals are emerging and are widely available."

Pointing that this is "not only a naked violation of the 1988 UN Security Council Sanctions Regime but also leads to further erosion of trust and confidence towards establishing a collaborative relationship with Pakistan to end the war in our country."

Last month at the Uzbekistan connectivity summit, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had publically slammed Pakistani PM Imran Khan for his country's support to the group and terror elements that are causing mayhem in his country. During a bilateral meet between Ghani and Khan in Tashkent, the latter had urged that Islamabad must help in removing and dismantling of the Taliban’s sanctuary and supply line. Kabul also called for the establishment of a joint monitoring and verification mechanism to make the fight against terrorism effective and credible.

Giving details of the Taliban offensive in 31 of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, the Afghan envoy said, "these attacks have been launched with the direct support of more than 10,000 foreign terrorists Fighters representing 20 groups including Al-Qaeda, Lashkar e taiba, TTP, IMU, ETIM, and ISIL who entered our country and are fighting alongside the Taliban against our population and security forces."

It is not for the first time Pakistan-based international terror group Lashkar e taiba's name has been mentioned by the Afghan govt. Recently in a briefing to foreign envoys based in Kabul, Afghan FM Atmar had also mentioned Lashkar's name. The terror group has been responsible for attacks in India.

Later at the media stakeout, in response to the WION question will the Afghan govt provide evidence of Pak support to the Taliban, the Afghan envoy said, "Our government is constantly in touch. We have been providing evidence to the Pakistani Government and should remember that the security Council wants that evidence, we are ready to provide them."

At the same media stakeout, he thanked "India's under whose presidency the council met very urgently on our request" and pen holders--Estonia and Norway.