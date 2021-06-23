At UNHRC, India highlights the persecution of minorities in Pakistan, cross-border terrorism

December 2020 saw a Hindu shrine being demolished by an extremist mob in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

India has highlighted the issue of persecution of minorities in Pakistan at the Human Rights Council especially the forcible conversion of girls. The country has seen many cases of conversion of minorities drawing global headlines. Slamming Pakistan, India's First Secretary at the Indian mission to UN in Geneva Pawan Badhe said,"The plight of minorities in Pakistan is evident from their shrinking size. “Forced conversions” have become a daily phenomenon in Pakistan."

Explaining, "We have seen reports of minor girls belonging to religious minorities being abducted, raped, forcibly converted, and married. More than 1000 girls, belonging to religious minorities, are forcibly converted in Pakistan every year." The kidnapping of Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur in 2019 and Bulbul Kaur in 2020 had drawn a lot of criticism. Jagjit was the daughter of a Granthi and later converted to Ayesha Bibi.

Badhe pointed out the "systemic persecution of minorities" like Christians, Ahmadiya, Sikhs, Hindus through "draconian blasphemy laws, forced conversions and marriages and extrajudicial killings" becoming become a "regular phenomenon in Pakistan" with "holy and ancient sites of religious minorities in Pakistan have been attacked and vandalized."

December 2020 saw a Hindu shrine being demolished by an extremist mob in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The demolishing happened after a local cleric Maulvi Mohammad Sharif incited a mob to demolish the shrine.

During the address, the Indian diplomat talked about how the country uses terror as its "state policy" and "continues to provide pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists and hosts them on its territory" and it is "high time that Pakistan is held accountable for aiding and abetting terrorism."

Remember Pakistan had approached United Nations Security Council for "basic expense" for 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Lakshar-e-Taiba's leader Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Mahmood Sultan Bashiruddin, a Pakistani nuclear engineer. Recently, a German documentary showed a Pakistani national and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Muhammad Ghani Usman arrested in connection with the 2015 Paris terror attacks was also involved in the planning of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan has publicly admitted in the past that his country has hosted terror groups and once in even called Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden a "Martyr". On the lines of that Pakistani Foreign minister, SM Qureshi in an interview had hesitated to term Osama bin laden a terrorist. In an interview with Afghan New Channel Tolo News' Lotfullah Najafizada, on being asked "Is he a martyr? You disagree? Osama bin Laden?", Qureshi said, "I will let that pass."