At UNHRC, India calls for release of political detainees in Myanmar

In the aftermath of the coup in Myanmar, India has called for the release of detained political leaders and upholding of "democratic processes" in the country. Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India's envoy to UN In Geneva Indra Mani Pandey said, "Unfortunately, the hopes and aspirations of the people of Myanmar have been dealt a blow by the latest developments. We strongly believe that the rule of law and democratic processes must be upheld and the detained political leaders released."

Adding", "The right to protest peacefully is an integral part of the democratic ethos."

This is the third such official statement by India in the aftermath of a coup by the military that took place on February 1. The first two statements were made by the External Affairs Ministry from Delhi.

Expressing "deep concerns", the Indian envoy in his statement called on, "the leadership of Myanmar to work together to resolve their differences in a peaceful and constructive manner" and they "restoring democratic order should be the priority of all stakeholders in Myanmar."

In fact, in the statement, India lauded the "progress achieved on the path to democracy, over the last decade or more" which was "impressive".

Also read India backs a balanced approach on Myanmar at UNSC

India and Myanmar have good bilateral relations, including high-level engagement. Last year saw a significant visit, with Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane & Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla together travelling to the country.

Pointing out that India shares a "land and maritime border with Myanmar", Indian envoy Pandey said, "We have direct stakes in the maintenance of peace and stability and the development of the country" and "we propose to continue with our developmental efforts so that people on the ground do not suffer.".

Remember amid the covid crisis, India had gifted vaccines. New Delhi had sent 1.5 million India made vaccines to the country in January. India is also engaged in a number of connectivity projects with the country, including operationalization of Sittwe project.