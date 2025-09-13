Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At UNGA, India votes in favour of New York Declaration on Israel-Palestine conflict: What is it?

The resolution was backed by 142 countries, opposed by 10, while 12 nations abstained, according to the voting result displayed on the UN screen. India's stance on the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a long-standing and consistent policy. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 01:27 AM IST

India was among the 142 countries voting in support of the declaration.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday approved a resolution backing the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, with India among the 142 countries voting in support. The resolution was backed by 142 countries, opposed by 10, while 12 nations abstained, according to the voting result displayed on the UN screen. India's stance on the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a long-standing, consistent policy of supporting a negotiated settlement that establishes a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living peacefully alongside a secure State of Israel within recognised borders.

What did Israel say on the UNGA vote?

The countries which opposed the declaration included Israel and the United States. Reacting to the UNGA resolution, Israel said a "disgraceful" vote in favour of a Hamas-free Palestinian state would encourage the militant group to continue the war in Gaza. The vote comes days ahead of a UN summit scheduled for September 22 in New York, US, which will be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to formally recognise the Palestinian state at that summit.

What is the New York Declaration on Palestine?

The New York Declaration calls for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. The text condemns the Hamas for its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 as well as Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza. It calls on Hamas to release all Israeli hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. The document asks of Hamas to end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority. "Gaza is an integral part of a Palestinian State and must be unified with the West Bank. There must be no occupation, siege, territorial reduction, or forced displacement," the text reads. The declaration seeks to bring peace, security, and stability to the Middle East, which has been riddled with conflict for years.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

